Report finds alarming 44% spike in carjackings across Cook County

An alarming report shed light on the spike of carjackings in Cook County.

Cook County is on pace to see more carjackings this year than it has in two decades.

According to the Sun-Times, there were nearly 44% more carjackings through September this year than last year.

The most carjackings have happened on Chicago's West Side.

The most commonly targeted vehicles were the Toyota Camry, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Nissan Altima.

Men have represented over two-thirds of all carjacking victims in Cook County.