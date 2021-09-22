Report: Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has made millions since leaving the city

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has made millions since leaving the city.

Emanuel had to release some financial information as lawmakers debate his nomination to be the next ambassador to Japan.

The Sun-Times says Emanuel announced he has made $13 million since 2019.

Illinois Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin said they will support the nomination, but some lawmakers have criticized it. They believe Emanuel should not get this job after the way he handled the Laquan McDonald shooting.

