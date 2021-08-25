Report: Pritzker to announce statewide vaccine mandate for school staff, indoor mask mandate for all

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to announce a statewide mask mandate Thursday, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

The governor is also expected to announce a statewide vaccine mandate for all school staff.

This report comes the same day that Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that Chicago will require all city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 15.

On Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker warned everyone to be cautious as hospitals deal with increased admissions due to the virus.

State health officials say a warning level is issued when hospitals have less than 20 percent available spots in their intensive care units and 37 counties are in that situation due to increases in COVID cases, other illnesses and injuries.