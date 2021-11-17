Reports: Chicago-born rapper Young Dolph fatally shot in Memphis

Rapper Young Dolph, who was born in Chicago and lived in Memphis, was killed Wednesday in a shooting, according to reports.

FOX 13 Memphis reports the 36-year-old rapper, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., walked into a popular bakery in South Memphis to buy cookies.

Then around 1 p.m., someone drove up outside the bakery and fired shots, killing the rapper.

Young Dolph was well known for giving back to his community, FOX 13 reports.

Rapper Gucci Mane tweeted "this broke my heart" after hearing the news, calling Young Dolph a friend.

No information has been released about the shooter, as detectives continue to investigate.

