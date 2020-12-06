Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler refuses to acknowledge Trump lost the election

Sen. Kelly Loeffler three times refused to acknowledge that President Donald Trump lost re-election in November, as she debated her Democratic opponent, Rev. Raphael Warnock, in a closely watched runoff election.

Asked specifically about President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Georgia and whether she agreed with Trump's unfounded accusations of widespread voter fraud, Loeffler sidestepped the matter. "The president has every right to every legal recourse, and that's what's taking place," Loeffler said.

Her Democratic opponent Warnock blasted the senator for "casting doubt" on a legitimate election.

However, Loeffler, again and again, tacitly admitted Trump's defeat by casting twin Jan. 5 runoffs as necessary to prevent a leftward march toward socialism.

"Everything is at stake in this election, the future of our country," she said, alluding to the high-stakes battle for control of the Senate.

The battle between Loeffler and Warnock and a second runoff between Republican Sen. David Perdue with Democrat Jon Ossoff will determine which party controls the Senate at the outset of Biden's presidency. Republicans need one seat for a majority. Democrats need a sweep to make Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote.