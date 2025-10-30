Request denied for immigration operations pause during Halloween in Illinois

The Brief Gov. JB Pritzker urged the Trump administration to pause federal immigration raids in Chicago over Halloween weekend, saying families and children deserve to celebrate without fear amid ongoing "Operation Midway Blitz." DHS Secretary Kristi Noem denied the request, saying the operation—which has already resulted in more than 3,000 arrests, including 223 undocumented truck drivers—will continue as planned. Pritzker criticized ICE and CBP tactics, citing tear gas used during a recent raid in Old Irving Park and noting that federal data shows over 70% of those detained in the operation have no criminal convictions.



Illinois Governor JB Pritzker asked the Trump administration to pause federal immigration operations in Chicago this weekend to make sure kids can enjoy Halloween without worry.

He asked right after the head of DHS Kristi Noem visited Gary, Ind. to talk about "Operation Midway Blitz" on Thursday morning.

"Give the children and families of Illinois a break," Pritzker said.

Noem said she heard Pritzker's request, and it has been denied. She said "Operation Midway Blitz" will continue on Halloween, as it has every day since it began.

What we know:

Secretary Noem spoke at the Gary Chicago Airport to highlight what she says is the success of "Operation Midway Blitz," with a portion focusing on truck drivers.

Flanked by ICE acting director Todd Lyons and Indiana Republican Governor Mike Braun, Noem said the operation has netted 223 undocumented residents with commercial drivers licenses traveling on Indiana highways.



"And we don't want any of these individuals out in our roads, Noem said. "And we dont want them in our communities and we especially don't want them behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler when they can't speak our language, they don't understand our laws, they can't follow our roadway signs, and they can't interact with law enforcement or our citizens."



Noam said "Midway Blitz" and all has netted more than 3,000 individuals, and she says it's just getting started.

"Since the beginning of ‘Midway Blitz,’ ICE and CBP and our state partners have arrested more than 3,000 illegal aliens, including rapists, murderers, and gang members that have been brought to justice," she said.

"Many times, when we're out there on the streets, making sure that we're getting these criminals off of our streets and out of our communities, that there are individuals that they are with, that we also are making sure that they should be in this country," Noem said. "And if they aren't, then we're making sure that they get their due process, and they're removed and returned to their home countries."

The other side:

Governor Pritzker held his own competing press event on Thursday to blast Noem for the heavy-handed tactics used by ICE and Customs and Border Patrol officials – like last weekend’s tear gas raid in Old Irving Park near a Halloween parade.

"So don't believe it when they tell you that they're busting the worst of the worst gangs or gang members," Pritzker said. "They're attacking peaceful neighborhoods and terrorizing kids in Halloween parades."



And a database from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse says that more than 71% of those detained since the beginning of "Operation Midway Blitz" do not have criminal convictions on their record.

Pritzker also pleaded with Noem to pause the operation on Halloween, so kids can trick-or-treat safely.

"I’m asking for basic human decency," he said. "I think their answer will be revealing."