3 people rescued from Antioch Lake

Three people were rescued from Antioch Lake Tuesday afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m., the Antioch Fire Department responded to a person who fell through the ice on Antioch Lake.

That person was assisted out of the water by a bystander, fire officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

When rescue crews arrived, they located two people lying flat on the ice. Rescue personnel attempted to assist the victims off the ice, however, due to weak ice conditions, the Antioch Airboat was used to safely retrieve both individuals.

No injuries were reported.