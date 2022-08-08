Rescued Beagles arrive in South Elgin — how to adopt one

A Beagle brigade arrived in South Elgin Monday night.

The dogs were part of 4,000 that were rescued from Envigo — a breeding and research facility in Virginia.

One-hundred Beagles were welcomed by foster families with Anderson Humane. They'll be available for adoption in the next few weeks.

The dogs were rescued after federal inspectors found numerous violations with Envigo. They were turned over to the Humane Society of the United States, which partners with Anderson Humane in Elgin.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

It's not clear what kind of injuries the dogs that came to Illinois might have.

"What we expect because they have lived their entire lives at Envigo, they’re not used to grass, they're not used to leashes, we're not thinking they're going to walk well on a leash. Everything is new to them," said Beth Foster, president and CEO of Anderon Humane.

If you're interested, you're encouraged to check ahconnects.org for their availability.