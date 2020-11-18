Resident, 4 more employees test positive for COVID-19 at Juvenile Detention Center

Four more employees and one resident at the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

The new cases, announced Wednesday, bring the total number of positive tests at the facility to 62 residents and 72 staff members, according to a statement from the Cook County chief judge’s office. The resident had not yet been admitted to the general population when they tested positive.

On Tuesday, officials said a traffic court judge at the Daley Center tested positive for the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 163 employees of the chief judge’s office have tested positive for COVID-19. That’s out of about 2,600 employees and about 400 judges.