Residential burglaries reported in Hyde Park

Two homes were burglarized Tuesday in Hyde Park on the South Side.

In each incident people entered the home through a window and took belongings from inside, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened about 2:50 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Woodlawn Avenue and between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Blackstone Avenue, police said.

Police did not have a description of the burglars.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.