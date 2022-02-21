Expand / Collapse search

Residential burglaries reported in Lake View, Wrightwood Neighbors

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Lake View
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning North Side residents about a string of residential burglaries this month.

In each incident, three burglars break into residences through the backdoor and ransack the home before fleeing on foot to a waiting vehicle, according to a CPD community alert.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

  • In the afternoon hours Feb. 8 in the 2500 block of North Magnolia Avenue in Wrightwood Neighbors
  • In the evening hours Feb. 11 in the 3000 block of North Kenmore Avenue in Lake View
  • In the afternoon hours Feb. 17 in the 2800 block of North Paulina Street in Lake View

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

