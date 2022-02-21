Residential burglaries reported in Lake View, Wrightwood Neighbors

Chicago police are warning North Side residents about a string of residential burglaries this month.

In each incident, three burglars break into residences through the backdoor and ransack the home before fleeing on foot to a waiting vehicle, according to a CPD community alert.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

In the afternoon hours Feb. 8 in the 2500 block of North Magnolia Avenue in Wrightwood Neighbors

In the evening hours Feb. 11 in the 3000 block of North Kenmore Avenue in Lake View

In the afternoon hours Feb. 17 in the 2800 block of North Paulina Street in Lake View

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

