Residential burglaries reported in Lake View, Wrightwood Neighbors
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning North Side residents about a string of residential burglaries this month.
In each incident, three burglars break into residences through the backdoor and ransack the home before fleeing on foot to a waiting vehicle, according to a CPD community alert.
The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:
- In the afternoon hours Feb. 8 in the 2500 block of North Magnolia Avenue in Wrightwood Neighbors
- In the evening hours Feb. 11 in the 3000 block of North Kenmore Avenue in Lake View
- In the afternoon hours Feb. 17 in the 2800 block of North Paulina Street in Lake View
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.
