Residential burglary crew busted in Lake County

article

A man and two teens were arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in counties across the Chicago area.

Al Miller, 35, and two boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody on Dec. 10 after law enforcement witnessed them burglarizing a home in Glencoe, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Miller was charged with residential burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The teens were referred to Lake County Juvenile Court for their involvement.

The same crew was identified as those responsible for a Nov. 19 burglary in the 31000 block of O'Plaine Road in Green Oaks. Video surveillance and evidence was collected at time of the burglary.

The crew is also suspected of another residential burglary in Long Grove.

Additional charges are "likely," officials said.