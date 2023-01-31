Residential service line bursts in Uptown causing icy mess

Crews with the Department of Water Management are working to repair a residential service line that ruptured Tuesday night in Uptown.

City officials said a two-inch service line in the 4900 block of North Glenwood burst, flooding nearby Argyle Avenue. The block remained closed as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Responders with the Department of Water Management towed cars to help them avoid being frozen in place by standing water.

"I was mostly worried because my car's on this street, but I avoided the biggest part of the problem," said nearby resident Dylan Morozowski. "[The water] is piling up, and there's a street full of trucks and a lot of ice. It looks a little sketchy."

Crews used blow torches to thaw sections of solid ice to access the roadway.

Most of the residents FOX 32 talked to said their water service is just fine. The city says the service line which ruptured only ran to a single residential building.