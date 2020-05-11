Residents displaced in Naperville apartment fire

A fire left an apartment uninhabitable Monday in west suburban Naperville.

Crews responded to a fire alarm at 1:33 a.m. at a multi-unit building in the 1400 block of Fairway Drive, according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived to find the blaze in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment, officials said. Crews removed two people from the building, but no injuries were reported.

After the fire was put out, the second-floor unit was deemed uninhabitable because of smoke and water damage, the fire department said. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents with housing.