Restaurant including toilet paper roll with every takeout order

article

A suburban Chicago restaurant is offering a unique perk with every to-go order in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Beacon Tap in Des Plaines is sending customers home with toilet paper.

Patty McGuinnes sent in a photo of her pizza box with a roll of toilet paper on top.

"They met me outside wearing disposable gloves and a clipboard to sign my receipt. He handed me my pizza with a wrapped roll of toilet paper," McGuinness said. "Pretty nice way to say, 'Thank you.'"

On Sunday night, the restaurant said they were "slammed" with customers, but had enough toilet paper to last, with another delivery expected on Tuesday.

