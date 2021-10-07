Rev. Jesse Jackson addresses Simeon students following recent shootings

Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke to junior and senior students at Simeon High School about violence on Thursday.

Two students from Simeon were shot last month in separate incidents in a span of four hours, forcing the school's football team to play a game without fans.

Jackson shared his message to the students on Thursday.

"They sense the dangers, they must tell somebody," Jackson said. "For example, if they knew there was a gun in somebody's car, in the locker, the gun's not there to shoot rabbits. Shoot other people when they get angry."

His remarks come after the CDC released a report saying more children have been the victims of gun violence in Chicago this year than have died from COVID-19 across the entire United States.