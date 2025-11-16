Rev. Jesse Jackson in stable condition, not on life support, family says

The Brief The family of Reverend Jesse L. Jackson Sr. says he is in stable condition and breathing on his own, clarifying that he is not on life support amid false reports. Jackson, 84, was hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, where he is being treated for progressive supranuclear palsy, a neurological disorder diagnosed in April. His family expressed gratitude for the medical team and supporters, noting that Jackson remains active, recently calling on 2,000 churches to prepare food baskets for those in need during the holidays.



The family of Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., says he is in stable condition and is breathing without the assistance of machines. And the family clarifies that he is not on life support.

What we know:

Jackson, a longtime civil rights leader and former presidential candidate, was hospitalized in Chicago last week. While at Northwestern Memorial, he is managing progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a neurological disorder he was diagnosed with in April.

"In fact, today he called for 2,000 churches to prepare 2,000 baskets of food to prevent malnutrition during the holiday season," said his son, Yusef Jackson.

"The family is grateful for the dedicated medical team at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where Reverend Jackson is receiving appropriate treatment. The Jackson family extends heartfelt appreciation for the many prayers and kind messages offered during this time," the family said in a statement.

The backstory:

Jackson, 84, rose to national prominence in the 1960s as a protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and has spent more than six decades advocating for racial equality, economic justice and voter rights.

He also founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a Chicago-based organization dedicated to social change and political empowerment.