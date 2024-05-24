Rev. Ira Acree declines Chicago mayor's RTA board nomination

Civil rights leader Rev. Ira Acree is withdrawing his nomination for his appointment to the Regional Transportation Authority board.

Acree spoke Friday morning about his decision.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson nominated Acree, and he was set to take the position Thursday during the Chicago City Council meeting, but it was postponed.

Acree said now is not the time.

"Let me tell you something," Acree said. "There are forces that have opposed my nomination from the moment the mayor submitted my name. And some of our so-called allies, they're more interested in fighting me than supporting the wonderful people of our city."

When the mayor nominated Acree, he received a 14 to 2 vote in favor of his appointment.

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) and Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) voted against his nomination.