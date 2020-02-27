Reward offered in Naperville identity theft case

article

Police in west suburban Naperville are seeking to identify a woman who allegedly stole someone’s identity to withdraw money from the victim’s bank account.

Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of $1,000 for information on a woman who deposited two checks into the victims bank account and then withdrew money from the account, according to a statement from Naperville police.

She allegedly deposited two checks totaling over $900 on Dec. 18, 2019 at Chase Bank branches at 2365 N. Farnsworth Ave. and 1188 N. Eola Rd. in Aurora, according to the statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Naperville Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006.