article

Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest in an October stabbing in Naperville.

The stabbing happened 8 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 1300 block of Modaff Road, near 75th Street, according to an email from Naperville police.

The wanted man is about 30 years old, about 6-foot-4, with a goatee and slim build, police said.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Naperville Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006.