Rickey Burrage: Chicago boy, 11, reported missing

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Rickey Burrage was last Thursday in the 1300 block of N. Hudson Ave. in the city's Near North Side neighborhood.

He's described as a Black boy, with black hair, brown eyes, standing 4-foot-9 and weighing 60 pounds.

Rickey Burrage | CPD

Police say Rickey may be with his brother, Rashad Burrage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.