Ride-hailing driver carjacked in South Shore, 3 people in custody

A 36-year-old woman driving for a ride-hailing service picked up a female and two male passengers about 10:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of East End Avenue when the group pulled out handguns and took her 2017 Blue Chevy Cruze, Chicago police said.

The vehicle was seen near 63rd Street and State Street before the driver took off, police said. OnStar then stopped the car in the 700 Block of E. Pershing and the three or four occupants inside fled on foot, police said.

Three people were placed in custody about 11:55 p.m., police said.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Area One detectives are investigating.