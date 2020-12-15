Ride-share driver carjacked in Bronzeville

A ride-share driver was carjacked Tuesday morning in Bronzeville on the South Side.

About 12:25 a.m., the 55-year-old driver picked up two males in 4500 block of South Prairie Avenue, who pulled out a gun, told him to pull over and announced a robbery, Chicago police said.

The men stole his phone, wallet, and the 2019 Nissan Rogue he was driving, police said. The 55-year-old man was not injured.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.