Ride-share drivers carjacked Humboldt Park, Logan Square: police

Police are warning residents of a string of carjackings recently reported in Humboldt Park and Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

In each incident two males and two females request a ride-share or taxi, and when the vehicle arrives at the drop off location they beat the driver, pull them from the vehicle and drive off, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

About 2:15 a.m. Jan 16 and about 7:45 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 2900 block of West Walton Street;

About 9 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 1900 block of North Rockwell Street; and

About 9:40 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 2500 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.