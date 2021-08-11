Ride-share drivers carjacked on South Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning rideshare drivers about a series of recent carjackings on the South Side.
In each incident, unknown offenders armed with handguns robbed ride share drivers of their vehicles, Chicago police said in a community alert. At times, the offenders were wearing black masks or ski masks.
The robberies happened in the evening hours between Aug. 1 and Aug. 9:
- About 9:25 p.m. Aug. 1 at 8128 South Dobson Avenue;
- About 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at 7933 South East End Avenue;
- About 11:57 p.m. Aug. 3 at 8136 South Langley Avenue;
- About 5:16 p.m. Aug 8 at 9234 South Ellis Avenue;
- About 10 p.m. Aug. 8 at 1616 East 87th Street;
- About 10:10 p.m. Aug. 8 at 1633 East 93rd Street;
- About 11:30 p.m. Aug 8 at 9536 South Lowe Avenue; and
- About 1:17 p.m. Aug. 9 at 1030 East 90th Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273.