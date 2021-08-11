Ride-share drivers carjacked on South Side: police

Chicago police are warning rideshare drivers about a series of recent carjackings on the South Side.

In each incident, unknown offenders armed with handguns robbed ride share drivers of their vehicles, Chicago police said in a community alert. At times, the offenders were wearing black masks or ski masks.

The robberies happened in the evening hours between Aug. 1 and Aug. 9:

About 9:25 p.m. Aug. 1 at 8128 South Dobson Avenue;

About 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at 7933 South East End Avenue;

About 11:57 p.m. Aug. 3 at 8136 South Langley Avenue;

About 5:16 p.m. Aug 8 at 9234 South Ellis Avenue;

About 10 p.m. Aug. 8 at 1616 East 87th Street;

About 10:10 p.m. Aug. 8 at 1633 East 93rd Street;

About 11:30 p.m. Aug 8 at 9536 South Lowe Avenue; and

About 1:17 p.m. Aug. 9 at 1030 East 90th Street.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273.