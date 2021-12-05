Rideshare driver and another man shot in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood

A rideshare driver was shot and wounded while working in Chicago on Sunday night; another man was also wounded.

The driver, 24, was inside his car in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when he was shot in the face and ear. He continued driving to 45th and Ashland, and was then taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old who was near the sidewalk was also shot in the thigh. He is reported to be in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

