Rideshare driver carjacked by his passenger on Chicago's West Side: police

A rideshare driver was carjacked at gunpoint in North Lawndale Thursday afternoon.

At about 3 p.m., a 45-year-old rideshare driver arrived in the 1500 block of South Kildare with three passengers, police said.

Once the driver stopped the vehicle, the front passenger produced a firearm and demanded the driver exit the car.

The offenders then fled with the victim's vehicle. No injuries were reported.

No offenders are in custody.