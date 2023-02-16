Rideshare driver carjacked by his passenger on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A rideshare driver was carjacked at gunpoint in North Lawndale Thursday afternoon.
At about 3 p.m., a 45-year-old rideshare driver arrived in the 1500 block of South Kildare with three passengers, police said.
Once the driver stopped the vehicle, the front passenger produced a firearm and demanded the driver exit the car.
The offenders then fled with the victim's vehicle. No injuries were reported.
No offenders are in custody.