Rideshare driver carjacked in Humboldt Park: police

A rideshare driver was carjacked Wednesday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The driver, a 64-year-old man, picked up four males about 7:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Walton Street, Chicago police said.

During the ride, the males told the driver to get out of the vehicle and he complied, police said. They drove away in his vehicle and have not been arrested.

The man was not injured, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

The man was at least the fourth person to be carjacked Wednesday in Chicago. Last year, carjackings more than doubled across the city compared to 2019.