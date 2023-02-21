Rideshare driver killed, passenger wounded in shooting near UIC campus

A rideshare driver was killed and his passenger was wounded in a shooting near the University of Illinois at Chicago campus Monday night on the Near West Side.

The 31-year-old rideshare driver was stopped at a red light with a 34-year-old passenger around 9 p.m. near the corner of Roosevelt Road and Blue Island Avenue when an SUV pulled up and people inside started shooting, police said.

The rideshare driver suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

His passenger, a 34-year-old man, was shot in the legs and was also taken to Stroger where he was listed in fair condition, according to officials.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.