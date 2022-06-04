Rideshare drivers carjacked at gunpoint in West Englewood: police

Chicago police are warning rideshare drivers about a series of recent carjackings in West Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident, the Uber or Lyft driver picks up a rider only to have them pull out a gun and demand their personal property and the vehicle, Chicago police said.

The carjackings happened in:

The 6400 block of South Hamilton Avenue on May 29 at 3:19 p.m.;

The 2100 block of West 64th Street on May 29 at 8:45 p.m.; and

The 6400 block of South Damen Avenue on May 31 at 1:30 a.m.

The suspects were described as African-American males between 15 and 20-years-old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, 150 pounds and wearing dark clothing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.