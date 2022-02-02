Rideshare driver carjacked near University of Chicago in bump-and-run

A rideshare driver was the victim of a bump-and-run carjacking early Wednesday morning in Woodlawn near the University of Chicago campus.

Campus police said the rideshare driver was traveling westbound on 61st Street at Woodlawn Avenue about 12:30 a.m. when his car was tapped from behind by a white Jeep.

When the rideshare driver exited his red Ford, three unknown subjects, one armed with a handgun, approached him and demanded his vehicle, university police said.

One of the suspects entered his vehicle and drove westbound on 61st Street, followed by the white Jeep, according to university police.

The rideshare driver was not injured in the incident.

University police are investigating.