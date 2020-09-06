Rihanna shocks fans with face injuries following e-scooter accident

article

Rihanna is recovering after injuries to her face following a recent electric scooter accident.

The singer and skin-care mogul, 32, was spotted outside of a restaurant in Los Angeles with noticeable swelling on her face as well as a black eye. After TMZ shared the images of Rihanna, who appeared to be keeping a low profile while inside her car picking up a take-out order, fans were quick to speculate that the singer was involved in some kind of physical altercation. Luckily, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

“Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face," a representative for the singer told People.

The rep added: “Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly.”

Sadly, this isn’t the first time that the public has seen Rihanna with a bruised and battered face. She was the victim of a domestic violence incident in 2009 involving her then-boyfriend Chris Brown. The duo had an argument the night before the Grammy Awards that year that escalated into him assaulting her. She was left with visible contusions and bruises on her face from the abuse. Brown was sentenced to five years of probation and 180 days of community labor after pleading guilty to felony assault and making criminal threats.

Fortunately, the singer’s latest face injury does not seem to have come from nearly as nefarious a cause. Despite the e-scooter mishap, the singer still has the wind at her back going into 2021. According to People, she recently released her Fenty Skin campaign with gender-neutral, inclusive products and is set to premiere her upcoming Amazon documentary sometime in the summer of 2021.

"She's a remarkable woman, who every day seems to grow and branch out into new businesses and new endeavors at a rate that it's almost hard to keep up with. So every time we think we’re going to finish the movie and put it out, she does something like start a fashion line like Fenty, or her lingerie line, or her skincare line," director Peter Berg told Collider of the “Diamonds” singer. "She's firing on all cylinders, she's making new music now and she's having so much success in business and she's such an entrepreneur that we're letting it grow, but we are gonna try and close it up in the spring and release it in the summer."

She isn't the first celebrity to fall victim to an electronic vehicle accident. She joins "America's Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell, who recently underwent back surgery after taking a tumble on an electric bike near his home.

For updates to this story, go to Foxnews.com.