Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty to open store in Orland Park

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty will open its first Chicago-area store this Friday.

The global lingerie, innerwear and apparel brand will celebrate its grand opening at Orland Square on Friday at 10 a.m.

The grand opening celebration will include special giveaways, a live DJ and light refreshments. Additionally, the first 75 guests to make a purchase will receive a free gift.

The new retail store will offer an extensive assortment of accessibly priced styles across lingerie, lounge, sleepwear and sport, ranging in sizes from XS to 4X/XS to XXXXL.

For more information about the grand opening event, visit Orland Square’s website or follow their social media channels. .