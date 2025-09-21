Riot Fest actually did it — John Stamos makes his long-awaited debut

After more than a decade of playful teasing, John Stamos has finally made his way to Riot Fest.

What we know:

Stamos joined in on the gag, posting a photo of a life-size butter statue of himself with the caption: "Wouldn’t it be nice if I went to Riot Fest"

The festival, which marked its 20th anniversary this year, shared a triumphant Facebook post Saturday that read simply: "WE DID IT" .

The backstory:

The "Full House" actor’s arrival comes after years of banter between festival organizers and the star. The running joke started in 2013, when Riot Fest first tried to book Stamos’ fictional band, Jesse and the Rippers.

Instead, the fest unveiled a butter sculpture in his likeness, kicking off years of tongue-in-cheek negotiations.

Dig deeper:

Founder Mike Petryshyn, known as "Riot Mike", said Stamos’ wish list of demands to appear included a pizza in his honor, a body pillow of himself and even a butter statue tattoo – which Petryshyn got.

While fans soaked in the moment, Stamos wasn’t the only draw at this year’s festival. The milestone lineup featured Green Day, Blink-182, Weezer and Jack White among more than 80 acts.

The three-day event also debuted "Riotland," an amusement-park-inspired attraction that included a wedding chapel and a museum of festival memorabilia.

For Petryshyn, landing Stamos after years of back-and-forth made Riot Fest’s 20th birthday one to remember.