Riot Fest wants to buy the iconic 'Chicago Rat Hole' after it was removed by construction crews

The ‘Chicago Rat Hole’ may have been removed on the North Side, but it looked like there was at least one party hoping to give it a new home.

Riot Fest offered the Chicago Department of Transportation $5,000 to buy the concrete slab that housed the ‘Rat Hole.’

The organization posted on "X," formerly known as Twitter, that anyone who could help facilitate the purchase from the Chicago Department of Transportation would get two VIP tickets to the event.

The iconic ‘Chicago Rat Hole’ was removed last Wednesday by city construction crews.

The city's most unusual attraction – the imprint of a rat pressed into the concrete – was located in the 1900 block of West Roscoe Street in Roscoe Village.

It was discovered in January by local artist and comedian, Winslow Dumaine, when it turned into a social media phenomenon.

In just two days after Dumaine shared a photo of the rat hole to "X," it had five million views.

Since then, visitors near and far ventured to the landmark, leaving candles, stuffed animals, shrines and more.

There was no word yet about whether the city was interested in Riot Fest's offer.