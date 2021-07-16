Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations raise concern in DuPage, Kane counties
CHICAGO - Coronavirus concerns are escalating in DuPage and Kane counties
According to the Daily Herald, the Illinois Department of Public Health has red-flagged both counties for rising COVID-19 hospitalizations.
State health officials say nearly all hospitalizations involve unvaccinated patients.
The state uses hospitalizations, ICU bed use and COVID-19 positivity rates as indicators of whether the pandemic is surging or not.
