Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations raise concern in DuPage, Kane counties

Coronavirus concerns are escalating in DuPage and Kane counties

According to the Daily Herald, the Illinois Department of Public Health has red-flagged both counties for rising COVID-19 hospitalizations.

State health officials say nearly all hospitalizations involve unvaccinated patients.

The state uses hospitalizations, ICU bed use and COVID-19 positivity rates as indicators of whether the pandemic is surging or not.

