River Forest man charged in carjacking on Near West Side

A man has been charged in connection with a carjacking Saturday on Chicago's Near West Side.

Trayveon Murry, 21, was accused of being a part of a group who carjacked a 42-year-old man in the 2500 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to police. Murry was arrested Sunday in Forest Park and was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking.

Murry's detention hearing is scheduled for Monday.

