Cook County mail carrier robbed at gunpoint: police

A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in suburban River Grove on Tuesday.

According to authorities, police responded to the 8700 block of W. Richard St. for a report of an armed robbery of a USPS letter carrier.

A gun was fired, but fortunately the carrier was not struck.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

This year has seen an increase in mail carriers being targeted and attacked, often for their master keys, allowing thieves to access and empty mailboxes.