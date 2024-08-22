2 teens arrested minutes after robbing man at gunpoint in River North: police

Two teens were arrested on the Near North Side Wednesday afternoon after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint.

A 17-year-old boy faces one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Additionally, he received an ordinance citation.

A 16-year-old boy faces one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

According to police, the two teens allegedly took property from a 21-year-old man at gunpoint around 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue.

The two were arrested about 20 minutes later in the 100 block of East Superior Street and the 700 block of North State Street, respectively.

They were placed in custody and charged accordingly.

Chicago police did not provide any additional information as both of the suspects are juveniles.