River North nightclub owner charged with drug trafficking

The owner of a River North nightclub has been charged with drug trafficking.

Spybar owner Dino Gardiakos, 43, was arrested just after midnight Wednesday at O’Hare International Airport while in possession of about 14 pounds of ketamine and nearly 6 grams of ecstasy, the Cook County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Gardiakos had returned on a flight from London, where he told investigators he bought the nearly 14 pounds of ketamine for personal use and to sell in the Chicago area, the sheriff’s office said. He was on probation for previous felony drug offenses at the time of his arrest.

Gardiakos faces felony charges of drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

A judge ordered Gardiakos released from custody on pretrial probation services during a court hearing Thursday.

His next court date is April 5.