Chicago crime: Man shot multiple times in River North, critically hurt, police say

A 39-year-old man was shot and critically injured in the River North neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Ontario Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene for a call of a person shot around 12:39 a.m.

They found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The victim was unable to provide information about the incident, police said. A preliminary investigation indicated the victim was shot by a gunman in a car.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.