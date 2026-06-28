Man shot, critically hurt in Chicago’s River North by robbers, CPD says

The Brief A 32-year-old man was shot and injured by gunmen who tried to rob him in Chicago's River North. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The gunmen got away in a white SUV, police said.



A 32-year-old man was shot and critically injured by robbers in Chicago’s River North neighborhood early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene around 2:13 a.m. in the 400 block of N. LaSalle Drive, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim was walking outside when a white SUV approached him, and one of the unknown male offenders inside demanded his property, police said.

One of them had a gun and shot the victim multiple times. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The gunmen fled the scene in the white SUV. Police did not provide a further description of the suspects.

Area detectives are investigating.