A 28-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded early Sunday morning in River North.

The man was standing on the sidewalk about 2:50 a.m. in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street when someone on foot fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.

There is no one in custody.