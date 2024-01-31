Pair robbed at gunpoint in River West

Two men were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in Chicago's River West neighborhood.

The 34-year-old and 37-year-old were walking to their vehicle around 9:40 p.m. when someone got out of a blue SUV and approached them in the 700 block of North Green Street, police said.

The suspect demanded their belongings at gunpoint and the victims complied and handed over their property.

No one was injured and no one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.