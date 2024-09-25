Chicago police release video of suspects in River West homicide

article

The Brief Chicago police released surveillance footage of suspects involved in a fatal shooting on Sept. 8 in River West. The suspects remain at large, and police are asking the public for help with information.



Chicago police released video Wednesday of suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last month in the River West neighborhood.

Around 12:46 a.m. on Sept. 8, a driver saw a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the 700 block of North Halsted Street, according to police.

The victim was transported Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Surveillance video from CPD shows two people wearing dark-colored hoodies walking down the street with a silver sedan following them in reverse.

No arrests have been made in the homicide.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.