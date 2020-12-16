Riverdale man charged with shooting, wounding 26-year-old man on the West Side

article

A Riverdale man has been charged with a November shooting that left one person wounded in Austin on the West Side.

Martese Flax, 27, faces one felony count of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, according to Chicago police.

Flax allegedly shot a 26-year-old man about 9:40 a.m. Nov. 10 in the first block of South Cicero Avenue, police said.

The 26-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, according to police.

Flax was arrested Wednesday morning in the 14100 block of South Tracy Avenue in Riverdale, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.