3 charged after woman set on fire, killed in Riverdale

Three people are facing murder charges after allegedly setting a woman on fire and killing her earlier this month in suburban Riverdale.

A structure fire was reported around 3 a.m. on Dec. 9. When officers arrived at the scene they found the body of a woman who had been set on fire.

Riverdale police said a "tentative" identification has been made but forensic results are pending.

On Wednesday, two men and woman were each charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. Those who were charged are Scotty Jobe-Scott, 30, of Evanston; Keith Bassett, 55,of Riverdale; and Latoya Laramore-Milons, 39, of Evanston.

Police have not detailed the relationship between the victim and the suspects nor how she was set on fire.

No further information was provided.