3 charged after woman set on fire, killed in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Ill. - Three people are facing murder charges after allegedly setting a woman on fire and killing her earlier this month in suburban Riverdale.
A structure fire was reported around 3 a.m. on Dec. 9. When officers arrived at the scene they found the body of a woman who had been set on fire.
Riverdale police said a "tentative" identification has been made but forensic results are pending.
On Wednesday, two men and woman were each charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. Those who were charged are Scotty Jobe-Scott, 30, of Evanston; Keith Bassett, 55,of Riverdale; and Latoya Laramore-Milons, 39, of Evanston.
Police have not detailed the relationship between the victim and the suspects nor how she was set on fire.
No further information was provided.
Left to right: Keith Bassett, Scotty Jobe-Scott and Latoya Laramore-Milons | Riverdale police