Riverdale police seeking to identify woman set on fire

article

Suburban police are seeking to identify a woman who was set on fire in Riverdale over the weekend.

A structure fire was reported on Saturday at approximately 3:20 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found the body of a woman who was set on fire, according to Riverdale police.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman. She is believed to be Hispanic or African American and is small in stature.

The unidentified woman had a very ornate wristwatch, pictured above, and a large one-color tattoo on her upper right arm. The tattoo is of praying hands, wrapped with a rosary with the word "faith" underneath.

Riverdale police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are actively investigating. No additional information is currently available.

Contact Commander M. Weber at mweber@villageofriverdale.net or (708)841-2203 with any information.