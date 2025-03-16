Riverdale woman charged with attempted murder in Back of the Yards shooting

A 21-year-old Riverdale woman has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that injured four people at a South Side liquor store.

The backstory:

Angeles Flores was arrested Friday in the 1600 block of West Congress Parkway, police said. She was identified as one of the shooters involved in the 1900 block of West 51st Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting began after an argument inside the store escalated. Flores allegedly fired a gun, and a male suspect in her group also opened fire. Another man then returned fire before the suspects fled.

Flores was among those shot, sustaining gunshot wounds to her heel and thigh. She self-transported to Rush Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

The other victims included a 48-year-old man shot in the abdomen, a 22-year-old man shot in the chest, a 61-year-old woman with a graze wound to her elbow, and a 46-year-old man shot in the hand.

Flores has also been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied building. She is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Sunday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.