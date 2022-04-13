Riverside County teacher arrested for inappropriate student relationship

A high school teacher in Riverside County was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of committing lewd acts with a student.

Amanda Quinonez, a teacher at Eleanor Roosevelt High School, is accused of committing lewd acts with a male student and distributing harmful matter to that student, which include explicit photos of a sexual nature, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 951-203-4306.

